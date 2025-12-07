Oasis Reportedly Turned Down Vegas Sphere Residency on the Advice of U2’s Bono

In 2009, Britpop architects Oasis were seemingly at the pinnacle of their success when the relationship between the Gallagher brothers broke down in very public fashion. Sixteen years later, the unthinkable happened when vocalist Liam and guitarist Noel walked out onstage hand-in-hand to kick off the band’s Live ’25 reunion tour. Wrapping up the 41-date trek Nov. 23 in São Paulo, Brazil, fans are now left wondering what’s next for the two-time Grammy nominees. And while the Gallaghers may well share a stage again, a new report from the Sun suggests that it won’t be at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Did Oasis Reject Sphere Residency for Financial Reasons?

Opening Sept. 29, 2023, the Sphere promised a unique immersive concert experience. Irish rockers U2 christened the new venue with their 40-show residency U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. The residency earned $244.5 million from 663,000 tickets sold, making it the fourth-highest-grossing concert residency of all time. Still, according to a Sun source, it was U2 frontman Bono who dissuaded Oasis’ Noel Gallagher from taking up the venue’s offer.

“Oasis have the power and money now after their Live ‘25 run to mount a residency at The Sphere,” the source reportedly told the Sun. “Their graphics team is excellent and they have the skills to design an immersive experience for fans at The Sphere, which would feature graphics of the band back in their Manchester days to the present day.”

However, “when the prospect of appearing at The Sphere was raised, Noel said he wasn’t keen,” the source said. “He remembered Bono moaning about the massive cost of mounting a show there. He’s always had an eye on the bottom line for him and the band from the cost of their shows. But he’s not going to waste money on a spectacle that will lose him and everyone else cash.”

Neither Oasis nor the Sphere have publicly spoken on the matter.

So, What’s Next?

So far, the members of Oasis have stayed tight-lipped about the band’s post-reunion tour future. However, in true Liam Gallagher fashion, the irreverent frontman seemed to drop several hints that we hadn’t seen the last of the “Wonderwall” rockers.

“See you next year,” he teased following the band’s Sept. 28 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 2, 2025

His brother, Noel, dodged the question in a rare interview with UK radio station talkSPORT.

