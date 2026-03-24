Founding Pentangle Drummer Terry Cox, Who Also Recorded With David Bowie and Elton John, Dead at 89

Terry Cox, founding drummer of the influential British folk-rock group Pentangle, has died at the age of 89. Cox’s passing was announced in a post on Pentangle’s official social media pages.

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The message reads, “Terry Cox R.I.P. One of Pentangle’s five points of light—a drummer of rare instinct and imagination. Alongside [bassist] Danny Thompson, he formed a rhythm section that redefined the boundaries of folk, jazz, and beyond. Our love and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who knew him.” The Sandy Brown Jazz website reported that Terry died on March 19.

[RELATED: Bass Legend Danny Thompson, Co-Founder of Folk-Rock Group Pentangle, Dead at 86]

Cox also recorded with a variety of other well-known musicians, including David Bowie and Elton John. He played on Bowie’s self-titled 1969 studio album, including on his breakthrough hit “Space Oddity.” Terry also contributed to multiple tracks on two of John’s classic early albums—Elton John (1970) and Madman Across The Water (1971).

Cox co-founded Pentangle in 1967 with Thompson, guitarists Bert Jansch and John Renbourn, and vocalist Jacqui McShee. Jansch and Renbourn were considered two of the finest folk guitarists in the U.K. at the time. Along with Fairport Convention, Pentangle helped revolutionize British folk music, bringing elements, of jazz, rock, and psychedelia to the genre.

Prior to the formation of Pentangle, Cox and Thompson played with influential British blues musician Alexis Korner’s band Blues Incorporated. They also were members of Duffy’s Nucleus, a blues-rock group led by singer Duffy Power.

Pentangle released six albums during its original run, from 1967 through 1973. The band’s highest-charting album, Basket Of Light, peaked at No. 5 in the U.K. in 1969.

Cox rejoined the group from 1981 through 1987, and also took part in reunions in 2008 and 2011.

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During the 1970s, Cox played frequently with the popular French singer Charles Aznavour. He also recorded with The Bee Gees, Rick Springfield, Scott Walker, Cleo Laine, and Long John Baldry, among many others.

In January 2007, Cox and Pentangle’s four other original members received a Lifetime Achievement honor at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Cox’s passing leaves McShee the last surviving founding member of the group. Jansch died in 2011, Renbourn in 2015, and Thompson in 2025.

(Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)