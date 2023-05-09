Fox Set to Release Britney Spears Special Exploring Life After Public Conservatorship 

It’s been nearly two years since a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The pop culture phenomenon was in a 13-year arrangement under her father, Jamie Spears. Now, Fox Entertainment wants to take a deep dive into the singer’s life in a special segment titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.

Videos by American Songwriter

The network announced the highly anticipated special Monday (May 8), revealing what to expect from the reflective segment with a 30-second-long trailer.

According to a release, TMZ Investigates Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom will explore “details about her deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behavior, failed intervention, and how she continues to be an enduring force in the music industry.”

The exclusive segment is expected to air on May 15 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.

The Fox special comes on the heels of the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer pumping the breaks on her tell-all memoir. The Sun reported that the release of the autobiography had been delayed due to legal concerns involving specific names mentioned. The hardcover was expected to be released in February, but will now hit the shelves at the end of 2023.

Alongside a ghostwriter, the vocalist is ready to share her own story involving the conservatorship and marriage with backup dancer Sam Asghari, 29. In November of 2022, Spears spoke out about filmmakers creating documentaries about her life.

She turned to Twitter to address her concerns about how she’s being portrayed. Since then, the lengthy statement on social media has been deleted. Allegedly, Spears called the biopics “humiliating,” according to Billboard.

“I want to thank the head people who did all the documentaries to help free Brit Brit !!! I mean such classy footage,” Spears wrote. “The best part to me was when my old assistant talked about how I went through the neighborhood passing out 100 dollar bills when my first song came out !!! I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that !!!”

Spears continued, “I am a person … I’m not a robot or a science experiment like they analyzed me in that place !!! I’m a valued soul … so for the documentaries that were done on me, they were trash and nothing more than trash … period !!!”

Within the post, the musician did not confirm which films bothered her. Since gaining freedom, Hulu, CNN, The New York Times, and more have dropped in-depth coverage on the superstar. Most recently, Jamie Lynn Spears released a controversial book involving her sister titled, Things I Should Have Said.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images