Franz Ferdinand Share “Billy Goodbye,” Talk Upcoming Greatest Hits Album

Franz Ferdinand is releasing a 20-track greatest hits album Hits To The Head (Domino), on March 11, 2022, along with two new tracks “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious.”

Hits To The Head, available in CD, LP, and digital formats, will feature extensive liner notes written by JD Beauvallet, former editor of Les Inrockuptibles, along with exclusive, unseen photographs.

“It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival,” says Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos. “You want to play the songs you know people want to hear: the hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like Outsiders.”

Produced by Alex Kapranos, Julian Corrie, and Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, Madonna, Pet Shop Boys), the two new tracks were pulled together toward the final stages of production of the band’s greatest hits album.

“I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a ‘real’ fan if you own a ‘best of’ rather than a discography,” says Kapranos. “I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had ‘Changes’ or ‘Rolled Gold.’ Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.”

Hits to the Head Track listing:

1. Darts Of Pleasure

2. Take Me Out

3. The Dark Of The Matinée

4. Michael

5. This Fire

6. Do You Want To

7. Walk Away

8. The Fallen

9. Outsiders

10. Lucid Dreams

11. Ulysses

12. No You Girls

13. Right Action

14. Evil Eye

15. Love Illumination

16. Stand On The Horizon

17. Always Ascending

18. Glimpse Of Love

19. Curious

20. Billy Goodbye