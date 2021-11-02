Kelly Clarkson Moved to Tears with Shadale’s ‘The Voice’ Performance

Competition on The Voice is heating up as contestants battled members of their own team in the final Knockout Rounds. The face-off between Samara Brown and Shadale, both coached by renowned singer/songwriter John Legend, stirred up the most attention in this phase of the show.

Before this Knockout Round, Ed Sheeran made a guest appearance as the Mega Mentor to advise both Brown and Shadale on their impending performances. Sheeran recommended that Brown focus on her high notes and Shadale was instructed to slow down in her delivery. The result of thoughtful coaching from both Sheeran and Legend led to one of the best Knockout Rounds from this season.

Brown sang a rendition of Tina Turner’s “The Best,” but it was Shadale’s version of Shontelle’s “Impossible” that truly moved the judges.

“It’s such an important thing in the Knockouts to show us who you are and what you’re feeling, and at the very end, I was like, ‘What?’” coach Kelly Clarkson told Shadale as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue. “It’s really hard to tap into your emotions and still be able to carry the song, and I know at the very end, you got very emotional. It was just such a perfect song choice, and I obviously connected to your message.”

Legend also responded to Shadale’s performance with high praises by comparing the singer to the lauded Mary J. Blige. “[Mary] really talks to the audience and talks about her struggles that she’s been through, and you feel her emotion coming through everything she does,” Legend said. “And I think that’s what we felt today. I think, vocally, you gave your best performance that you’ve given. And the thing that made it breakthrough was the emotion.”

Shadale was soon declared the winner of the round, and she will continue in the competition as a member of John Legend’s team.

Watch the emotional Knockout Round between Samara Brown and Shadale below.

Photo by Michael Becker/NBC.