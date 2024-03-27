‘The Voice’ Fans in an Uproar Over Reba McEntire’s Recent Battles Decision

The Voice kicked off the last night of the Battles tonight (March 26), and Reba McEntire made a decision that has fans irate on social media. In the battle between Elyscia Jefferson and Ashley Bryant, McEntire chose Ashley for the win, sending Elyscia home.

Fans on Twitter/X are not happy about McEntire’s choice. For them, the decision was easy—they wanted Elyscia to win. However, McEntire did not agree. She liked Ashley’s range and large vocals, despite a rough start with the low beginning of Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy.”

“REBA NELL MCENTIRE???!?!?!?! IM SORRY WHOO DID U JUST CHOOSE A WINNER FOR THIS BATTLE??????? I??? MA’AM WHAT????????????” one incensed fan wrote on social media. “i thought we wanted to win this?” they continued.

we're all up in our feels watching @ElysciaSings and Ashley Bryant battle it out to @Beyonce's "If I Were A Boy" on #TheVoice ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/CyqmoH2k7O — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 27, 2024

The Voice Fans Up in Arms About Reba McEntire’s Recent Battles Decision

“Wow really!? I do not agree with that pick at ALL! Elyscia is the much stronger singer,” another wrote. “I am not getting or understanding her picks this season. Sorry.”

“This is why I would NOT choose a Country coach,” another fan commented. They then clarified, “Let me be clearer, as an RnB artist I wouldn’t go with a Country coach. 90% of the time, they take the Country artist. That’s not good odds.”

REBA NELL MCENTIRE???!?!?!?! IM SORRY WHOO DID U JUST CHOOSE A WINNER FOR THIS BATTLE??????? I??? MA'AM WHAT???????????? #TheVoice #TeamReba — 💙CJ💙 || 🌹#Team Reba (@CJLovesMusic01) March 27, 2024

The comments continue on Twitter/X, with many fans completely beside themselves with fury at the decision. One viewer simply wrote, “REBA ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!????????” The fans have spoken, and they’re decidedly not happy. Another furious commenter boldly wrote, “Because she sounds country. BULLS–T. The only time Ashley shined was when she belted out. THat’s all that girl can do.”

Recently, McEntire has lost Donny Van Slee, William Alexander, and Alyssa Crosby from her team. Van Slee and Alexander were sent home, while Crosby was stolen by Chance. McEntire’s team is rounding out now, but fans seem to think she’s pigeonholing herself. If she’s looking to win The Voice with her team, fans are thinking she’s selling herself a little short.

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC