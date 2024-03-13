Reba McEntire & ‘The Voice’ Contestant Have Perfect Back-and-Forth on Social Media After Blind Audition

The Voice season 25’s newest member of Team Reba is in awe of her vocal coach. And it appears the feeling is mutual. Reba McEntire and contestant Elyscia Jefferson traded sweet messages on social media ahead of Tuesday’s (March 12) episode of The Voice.

Coach Reba McEntire Welcomes Contestant Elysica Jefferson

“What a talent!” McEntire posted to X/Twitter Monday (March 11) evening. “I am kickin’ with joy to have @ElysciaSings on #TeamReba!!”

What a talent! I am kickin' with joy to have @ElysciaSings on #TeamReba!!

Jefferson, 20, replied that she was “ready to kill it” this season.

“This feels so surreal,” the Baltimore native wrote. “thank you so much for having me apart Queen @reba.”

This feels so surreal 🥹 thank you so much for having me apart Queen @reba ❤️ I’m ready to kill it!

This feels so surreal 🥹 thank you so much for having me apart Queen @reba ❤️ I'm ready to kill it!

Let's Go!!! #TEAMREBA 👑

Reba is Kicking With Joy, John Legend is Kicking Himself

Jefferson already had two coaches in mind before her blind audition: McEntire and John Legend. The “Ordinary People” artist was the only coach not to turn around during the singer’s spirited rendition of Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.”

“I was ready to turn after a while but then I was like, ‘I’m too late,'” Legend said. “I regret it. I’m sad.”

Legend’s loss is the Queen of Country’s gain. Jefferson passed over coaches Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay to join the “Fancy” singer’s team.

“I’d love to work with you so much because there’s so many things I can help you with,” McEntire told the contestant after her audition. “You inspire me. You’re young and incredibly talented, and I would love to work with you. I think you’re wonderful.”

“So Glad You Got Her:” Fans React to ‘The Voice’ Contestant Choosing Team Reba

The #TeamReba section of social media was equally overjoyed by Jefferson’s choice.

“You have a great team but she is gone to be a good one,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Everything about her was on. Go get em Reba!!!”

You have a great team but she is gone to be a good one. Everything about her was on. Go get em Reba!!!

“She is exactly who you needed for #TeanReba,” another fan wrote. “I sense a win in the making.”

So excited! She is exactly who you needed for #TeanReba. I sense a win in the making👑💃🎶

McEntire is chasing her first win in her second season as part of The Voice coaching panel. Team Reba came up just short in Season 24, with Ruby Leigh ultimately finishing second to Huntley of Team Niall Horan.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage