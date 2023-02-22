Garth Brooks Details Duets Album

Garth Brooks recently confirmed an album of duets would be arriving in late 2023. With that news, fans began speculating about a project full of collaborations with his wife, country star Trisha Yearwood. However, the “Friends in Low Places” icon just explained that this is not necessarily the case.

In his weekly Facebook live series Inside Studio G, Brooks set the record straight. “I will tell you this, the duets record that’s coming is not just of the queen,” he said, referring to his wife by his pet name for her. “The queen’s in there, of course, ’cause you can’t do it without her.”

The country legend gave very few details about the project, especially pertaining to who his other duet partners could be. “It’s been fun so far,” he said. “It’s going to be a blast to finish.”

Elsewhere in the update, he remarked on his love of singing with Yearwood. “If I can be remembered in this business,” he explained, “I would much rather be remembered as a part of a duet career with Trisha Yearwood than I would as myself as a solo artist.”

With an album now in the works, Brooks’ 2023 seems poised to be a momentous one. He recently announced his return to Las Vegas this year with a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Then it was announced his Sin City stint will take him all the way into 2024.

“You’re scared to death…when they tell you that they’re going to put on a whole year of shows,” Brooks said in a statement. “And then…the first day of on-sale…they call you and tell you that the whole year is gone.

“That’s an amazing feeling, as you can imagine. And all of a sudden it hits you – ‘they want to extend this!’ Well the only thing better than one year at Caesars Palace in Vegas would be two years, right? So I’m there!!”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/ViacomCBS