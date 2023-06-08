Garth Brooks Says 5 More Chris Gaines Albums Coming

Garth Brooks wants to channel his beloved alter-ego – Chris Gaines.

Videos by American Songwriter

During an interview at Billboard Country Live, the hitmaker revealed that five albums from the rocker would soon be released.

Gaines is a fictional character that Brooks created in the late 1990s. He initially adopted the controversial persona for a feature film, The Lamb. Brooks served as the lead role, a rock star. The movie was meant to be accompanied by an album called Garth Brooks in…The Life of Chris Gaines. However, the motion picture was never released due to “financial” and “management problems.”

The record was dropped a year before the scheduled film release date to spark interest and to display Brooks in a new light – a genre-bending artist. Although the film failed, the LP reached maximum success.