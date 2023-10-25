Garth Brooks Announces 14th Studio Album ‘Time Traveler’ Out November 7, but There’s a Catch

It’s a great time to be a Garth Brooks fan. He already announced a concert to celebrate the opening of his Nashville bar next month. Today, he announced that he’s ready to release his 14th studio album Time Traveler.

Brooks discussed Time Traveler in a press release. “There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name,” he said. “Country music’s core is sincerity. After that, you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of country music,” Brooks added.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like fans will be able to go out and buy a copy of the new album. Instead, Brooks plans to include Time Traveler in his seven-disc box set, The Limited Series. The box also contains Man Against Machine (2014), Gunslinger (2016), Fun (2020), and the three-disc Triple Live (2018). This will be the third and final release of The Limited Series. The previous iterations of the set dropped in 1995 and 2005.

Fans can get their hands on The Limited Series in two ways. It will be available exclusively at Bass Pro Shops starting November 7. Additionally, fans can pre-order the box set now. However, those orders won’t ship until mid-November. Fortunately, the set is reasonably priced at $29.95. So, fans won’t have to break the bank to hear Brooks’ new album.

The Limited Series and Time Traveler will drop just weeks before Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk opens in Nashville. He’ll celebrate the grand opening on Black Friday (November 24) with a very special concert. However, much like with the new album, there’s a catch. Fans won’t be able to buy tickets for the show. Instead, they’ll have to win tickets by listening to The BIG 615 station on TuneIn.

“How do you open a Friends in Low Places bar??? With a Garth Concert!” Brooks said in a previous press release. “This is going to be off the chain. Black Friday, a brand new bar, in the home of Country Music. Hollywood couldn’t write a better script,” he added.

Unfortunately, those tickets are already gone. The BIG 615 notified winners on October 16. So, those who don’t already have tickets will have to wait until after the grand opening to check out Brooks’ Nashville bar.

Photo courtesy of Nancy Seltzer & Associates Public Relations