Garth Brooks Announces Grand Opening Date for New Nashville Venture

Garth Brooks fans can chase their blues away starting March 7, when Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk celebrates its Nashville grand opening.

The name is a clear nod to Brooks’ 1990 signature hit, the beloved anthem of working-class establishments everywhere.

The wait is over,” the 23-time Academy of Country Music Awards winner announced in a social media post Tuesday (Feb 20.) “We can’t wait to open in the Neon Neighborhood!!!!”

Endearingly, Brooks signed off on the message with, “love, g.”

“Garth Brooks Owes a Lot to Music City”

Brooks launched the venue’s soft opening Thanksgiving evening with a concert for a few lucky fans. Starting March 7, the Lower Broadway honky-tonk will be open seven days a week.

The grand opening will be the public’s first look at all four floors of the 54,715-square-foot space. The first two floors are a nod to classic honky-tonks, complete with a custom-built, retractable live music stage. The stage features Brooks’ signature “Circle G” emblem, repurposed from the Central Park stage where the Country Music Hall of Famer performed for a record-breaking audience of more than 1 million people.

The third floor is reserved for intimate private events of up to 250 guests. Those guests can enjoy a double-sided fireplace and an intimate patio. The rooftop fourth floor, dubbed The Oasis, is beach themed with 10-foot-tall palm trees and two full bars.

Brooks considers the establishment his personal payback to the city that gave him everything.

“If you are one of the lucky ones who come to this town and receive its many blessings, don’t you owe something to Nashville?” Brooks said in a statement. “Garth Brooks owes a lot to Music City.”

Garth Brooks Extends Las Vegas Residency into 2024

If you just can’t get enough Garth, there is still time to catch his Plus One Residency in Las Vegas.

Brooks returns to Vegas April 24 from a three-month break. The residency officially wraps up Dec. 22 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

No one has seen the same Plus One show twice. From multi-instrumentation to surprise bands to spontaneous and interactive performances, this residency has been a treat for both longtime fans and casual country listeners alike.

