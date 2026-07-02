Garth Brooks Turns Record-Setting Crowd Into One Giant Singalong With Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”

Garth Brooks just delivered an unforgettable performance in London. The country star recently jetted across the pond to play BST Hyde Park alongside artists including Zac Brown Band, Ashley McBryde, and Jackson Dean.

During his first U.K. in nearly three decades, Brooks performed his own tracks including “Rodeo,” “Two Pina Coladas,” and “The Dance.”

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He also played several covers too, including Billy Joel’s “Shameless,” a track he released his own version of in 1991.

That wasn’t the only Joel-centric moment of the night. When Brooks came out for his encore, he did so performing “Piano Man,” which Joel released in 1973.

Take us back to @BSTHydePark with @GarthBrooks. 🙌



Garth performed a cover of Billy Joel's "Piano Man" during his set. pic.twitter.com/STAbDhGCEk — Absolute Radio Country (@ARCountry) July 2, 2026

Brooks’ two-song encore concluded with a performance of “Friends in Low Places.” The singer released the track in 1990, and even opted to name his Nashville bar after the track.

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Thousands of fans got to enjoy Brooks’ return to the U.K. live. In fact, thanks to the nearly 70,000 people who turned out for the show, Brooks set a new attendance record.

“You turned out in such incredible numbers today that the promoter actually had to increase the site’s capacity,” organizers told the crowd ahead of the show. “Because of all of you, this is now officially the biggest show ever to play at BST Hyde Park! Thank you for making history with us. Let’s make it a night to remember!”

In response to the outpouring of support, Brooks said, “Normally the magic comes from the stage but today it came from the audience. I am shocked at the love that was sent this way tonight!”

He further reflected on the experience in an Instagram post, writing, “England…I’m STUNNED! YOU were the entertainer tonight!! I just became your biggest fan!!”

“THANK YOU for showing me how to love music!!!!” he added, signing the message, “love, g.”

After the concert, a mysterious countdown appeared on Brooks’ website. “The future is about to become history,” the countdown reads.

The clock will expire on Tuesday, July 7, at which time fans will presumably learn about Brooks’ next career move.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

