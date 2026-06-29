“The Future Is About To Become History”: Garth Brooks Is Teasing Something Big

While Garth Brooks hasn’t released an album since Time Traveler in 2023, the singer was preparing for a historic year. Just over the last month, reports indicated that Brooks was looking to sell his music catalog. Recently, many singers have sought to cash in on their success. But Brooks knew what his legacy was worth. With a $2 billion price tag, Brooks proved it was more than worth the money after his massive Hyde Park concert. And now, the singer was teasing a new era with a mysterious countdown clock.

On June 27, Brooks took the stage at BST Hyde Park in London for the first time in over three decades. The last time the country star traveled to the United Kingdom was back in 1994 for a show at the Wembley Arena. Although it has been years, over 70,000 fans packed the venue to welcome him back.

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Thrilled over the reception he received, Brooks shared the moment on Instagram with an iconic photo of him standing in front of the crowd. He captioned the post, writing, “England…I’m STUNNED! YOU were the entertainer tonight!! I just became your biggest fan!!THANK YOU for showing me how to love music!!!!” During the performance, he added, “We should have come back here a hell of a lot sooner.”

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When Will The Clock Strike Zero For Garth Brooks

Following the performance, it was reported that Brooks now holds the record for the largest crowd in Hyde Park history. Truly grateful for the reception he received, fans noticed that a cryptic countdown clock appeared on his website.

As of right now, the clock will strike zero on July 7. Just a few days after the United States celebrates Independence Day, the clock reads, “the future is about to become history.”

Although fans will have to wait, most countdown clocks tend to come with an album or tour announcement. But again, this is Brooks. And for those who might have forgotten, he stated in January, “I’m an artist, I HAVE to make music. And I’m an entertainer, so I HAVE to take the music to the people…My bride is touring through the first half of the year. Then we will see what may be waiting for us in the second half.’ With new music, new dates, and endless possibilities ahead, 2026 is already warming up — and nothing’s off the table.”

Whether the countdown leads to new music, a world tour, or something entirely new, Brooks has made one thing clear – he isn’t ready to leave the spotlight just yet.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)