GAYLE Reveals that Taylor Swift Gifted Gold Necklaces During Eras Tour

GAYLE, who has been serving as an opening act throughout Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, has been very vocal about her positive experiences with the “Shake It Off” singer. In a recent interview with People, Gayle explained that Swift showed her appreciation for everyone involved in her tour by providing them all with gold necklaces.

GAYLE revealed that the necklaces in question were engraved with the words “The Eras Tour.” Meeting one’s idols is not always the best experience, but for Gayle, working with Swift and experiencing her kindness was a dream come true.

GAYLE told People, “She is like a big sister to me. When you’re in music, there’s so many unknowns and there’s so many stresses. I’m a perfectionist, and not everything is going to be perfect all the time. There’s definitely been times where I’ve been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she’s been a very comforting person. She’s been such a light in my life.

“She has such an incredible work ethic. Ever since I was a little kid, I just aspired to be as good of a writer as her and work as hard as she does,” GAYLE added. “I’ve just tried my best to do those things and she’s always been such an inspiration to me.”

Gayle shares several similarities with Swift, including relocating to Nashville at a young age to pursue a career in music. GAYLE’s 2022 hit song “ABCDEFU,” was nominated for Song of the Year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The 19-year-old artist is currently planning her own headlining tour and working on her first LP.

Earlier this year, GAYLE discussed her excitement over getting to chance to open for one of her idols. GAYLE told Apple Music 1, “Taylor has been such an icon, period, but especially in Nashville. She’s done so much for women in pop music for Nashville and for songwriters. And the fact that she can look at me in Nashville and just be like, ‘You, come with me.’

“It just means the world to me and it just was really validating for me, and especially at a very overwhelming time,” she added. “I had no clue what I was going to do this year. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had the best year of my life. What am I going to do next year?’ And she was like, ‘Here’s something to add to your calendar.’”