Billy Joel Scores Major “Dad Points” by Taking Daughters to Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Considered one of the world’s best-selling musical artists, Billy Joel not only released twelve studio albums spanning over sixty years, but he sold a staggering 160 million records while doing it. When it comes to musicians, Joel is a legend in his own category. But recently, the singer praised not his career or accomplishments, but how he received “very cool Dad points” for taking his two youngest daughters to see Taylor Swift perform on her The Eras Tour.

Looking at The Eras Tour and what it has accomplished since its start, each show welcomes a whopping 72,000 fans with Swift bringing in over $100 million in worldwide presales. In North America alone, the tour sold $2.2 billion in ticket sales. Back in 2021, Joel discussed the impact Swift is having on the industry and compared her to The Beatles. He said, “Taylor is also a very talented girl, and she’s productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs, and she’s huge. You have to give her high marks. She knows music, and she knows how to write. She’s like that generation’s Beatles.”

Billy Joel Hopes To See Taylor Swift Again

Recently, Joel attended a ceremony at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame for an exhibit created in his honor. Although the singer has his own accomplishments to be proud of, he took time to talk about taking his daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne to see and meet Swift in Tampa, Florida. When asked about the show and what he thought, Joel didn’t shy away from the powerhouse that is Swift. He even admitted, “Oh, she’s great. She’s really very good. We’re going to probably go see her again.”

Mentioning that he received “dad points” for taking his daughters to the concert, Joel also shared his time with his family on Instagram. Posting a collage of photos, the singer’s daughters are shown glowing in anticipation as they await the concert to start. Joel is even shown in one, guiding his children to their sit. With the whole family beaming with excitement, he captioned the post, “Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you @Taylorswift we loved the show!”

To make it even better, Joel also posted a video of his daughters dancing as Swift performs on the stage just a few feet away. With Joel praising Swift for a memorable night, it seems the power of The Eras Tour does more than make money as it brings families together.

