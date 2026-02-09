Gene Simmons Reveals the “Biggest Problem” With the Music Industry: “There’s No Business”

For any artists looking to break into the music industry, getting a mentor can drastically change their lives. Just to name a few, Dolly Parton helped mentor Miley Cyrus as she navigated her career in music. Diana Ross had a notable impact on Michael Jackson. And during her early career, Lizzo gained valuable advice from Prince. While not looking to mentor any rising stars, KISS frontman Gene Simmons recently discussed the current state of music and one of the main problems he noticed with the business.

When it comes to thinking about music like a business, there is nobody who compares to Simmons. Turning KISS into a global brand, the band offered merchandise that ranged from lunchboxes to caskets. Throughout that time, Simmons grew a net worth of around $400 million.

Although grateful for his career on stage, Simmons admitted music is, and will always be, a business. “The saddest thing of all is that the industry, the business… It’s always been called music ‘business’. The fools, the hippies, the socialists, the communists think it’s called music. No. Even in the Renaissance, the only way the classical musicians survived is that they had to be sponsored. Mozart piano concertos and all that, somebody had to pay for that.”

Gene Simmons Watched Singers Go From ‘American Idol’ To Holiday Inn

With artists needing funds to back their dreams, Simmons watched numerous talented singers simply disappear over the price of fame. “The biggest problem is that the next Beatles, the next Elvis [Presley] is not gonna have a chance because record companies don’t give out advances. There’s no business. Fans are downloading for zero, next to it, so if you’re a musician, you can’t get paid for your art.”

And speaking of those singers who watch their chance fade, Simmons added, “I’ve seen so many talented musicians, artists, singers, all these people that get up on ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ — a lot of people have talent. They’ll be back at the Holiday Inn singing ‘Hang On Sloopy’ or something.”

Whether people agree with his take or not, Simmons made it clear he sees the industry through a lens shaped by decades of success. From stadium tours to global branding, he believes that talent alone isn’t always enough without a system willing to invest in it.



(Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images)