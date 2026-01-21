KISS Founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Getting Honored With Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

On December 2, 2023, KISS took the stage one last time at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Marking the end of an era, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley celebrated not just their careers but a legacy that brought fame, fortune, and immortality. But although the end of KISS, the band continues to expand its legacy. Collaborating on a new avatar concert based on the band’s likeness, KISS celebrated the Kennedy Center Honors in December. And now, Simmons and Stanley will enter the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

While most remember Simmons and Stanley for their antics on stage, the artists were just as talented outside the spotlight. Helping write songs like “Rock and Roll All Nite”, “Shout It Out Loud”, and “I Love It Loud”, the Songwriters Hall of Fame added them to the 2026 inductee list.

Although a special moment for Simmons, Stanley, and KISS, the two will be welcomed by Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, Alanis Morissette, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Kenny Loggins, and Taylor Swift. Much like KISS and the other recipients, Swift will make history at the ceremony as she will become the youngest female member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

KISS Impacted The Lives Of “Billions Of Listeners”

Discussing the importance of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, chairman Nile Rodgers shared how songwriters were the founders of the music industry. “The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator.”

Besides holding the songwriters in such high regard, Rodgers and the rest of the Songwriters Hall of Fame governing body took their role seriously. “We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history.”

With a new lineup expected to enter the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 11, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, Rodgers noted the massive impact the artist had on music and the world. “This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions.”

For Simmons and Stanley, the honor cements their influence beyond the spectacle of face paint and pyrotechnics. Long after the final curtain fell on KISS’s touring days, their songs continue to define generations of rock music.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)