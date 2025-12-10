Gene Simmons Issues Humble Apology Over Remarks About Ace Frehley’s Death

Although taking a break from KISS throughout the years, Ace Frehley, known as the Spaceman or Space Ace, helped solidify the band’s legacy in music. And thanks to his contributions to KISS and music, Frehley entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Sadly, after a series of falls over the last few months, the musician passed away on October 16th. While his former bandmates paid tribute to Frehley, Gene Simmons recently made comments that caused the singer to apologize.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sitting down for an interview with the New York Post, Simmons discussed the final months of Frehley’s life. And apparently, the musician refused to take advice from those around him. “He refused [advice] from people that cared about him — including yours truly — to try to change his lifestyle. In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs — I’m not a doctor — doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart.”

Still processing the passing of his friend, Simmons concluded, “The saddest thing — you reap what you shall sow, unfortunately. It breaks my heart.”

[RELATED: Bob Ezrin Regrets Putting Paul Stanley in “A Very Difficult Position” While Creating This KISS Album]

Gene Simmons Missed Ace Frehley At The Kennedy Center Honors

While claiming Frehley’s death was caused by a series of “bad decisions”, it appeared that Simmons made a bad decision himself.

Hoping to clear the air about his initial statement, Simmons wrote on Twitter, “On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used. I humbly apologize. My hand to God i didn’t intended to hurt Ace or his legacy but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone. Again, I apologize.”

On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used. I humbly apologize. My hand to God i didn’t intended to hurt Ace or his legacy but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone. Again, I apologize. I’ve always loved Ace. Always. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) December 10, 2025

Aside from his passing, Simmons also discussed Frehley not being part of the Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrated the legacy of KISS. While held in Washington, D.C., on December 7th, the event will air on December 23 on CBS and Paramount+. With the remaining members of KISS taking part in the event, the night also honored George Strait, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and Sylvester Stallone.

But even with the room packed with stars, Simmons missed Frehley. “Saddest of all perhaps is that Ace just couldn’t stay alive long enough to sit there proudly at the Kennedy Center.” For Simmons, the celebration felt incomplete without the man who helped build the foundation of KISS’s legacy, leaving a bittersweet shadow over what should have been a triumphant night.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)