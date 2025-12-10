Sharon Osbourne Shares Her Final Heartbreaking Conversation With Ozzy: “If Only I’d Have Told Him I Loved Him More. If Only I’d Have Held Him Tighter”

As if knowing his time on Earth was ending, Ozzy Osbourne found the strength to perform one last time. Wanting to share his gratitude for fans, he took the stage with Black Sabbath. Although raising millions for charity, the show marked Ozzy’s final performance as he passed away just a few weeks later. Now, discussing his passing, Sharon Osbourne revealed her final conversation with Ozzy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Piers Morgan on his Piers Morgan Uncensored program, Sharon remembered being woken up by Ozzy the night of his death. “He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30 and he said, ‘Wake up.’ I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake. You’ve woken me up.’ And he said, ‘Kiss me.’ And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’”

Remembering how he wanted one last hug, Sharon wished only to tell him how much she loved him one more time. “I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter. And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away. He had a heart attack.”

[RELATED: Rare Ozzy Osbourne and Madonna Track “Shake Your Head” Resurfaces in New Interview]

Sharon Osbourne Knew Ozzy Was Gone

With medical professionals working to save Ozzy’s life, Sharon knew he was gone. “I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m, like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.’ I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s, like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.’”

At the time of his passing, the entire music industry took a moment to remember the Prince of Darkness and the legacy he helped create over the decades. With millions of fans all over the world, the tributes never stopped.

According to Sharon, Ozzy was advised not to perform at his final show. One doctor insisted he “wouldn’t get through it.” But with the weight of his legacy on his shoulders, Ozzy pushed past the warning and stepped onstage anyway, determined to finish his journey his way.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)