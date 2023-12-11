Gene Simmons of KISS: See His Net Worth

Gene Simmons might be one of the biggest rock stars on earth. He co-founded KISS in the 70s and has been the face of the band for decades. However, his stardom doesn’t stop in music. Simmons has also appeared in movies, scripted television shows, and reality shows. Additionally, he has branched out into other entertainment-related pursuits including a label and a magazine.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simmons has a total net worth of $400 million. The outlet reports that most of the rock icon’s money doesn’t come from record sales or touring. Instead, licensing deals make up the bulk of his earnings. For instance, he earns money from KISS-branded lighters, lunch boxes, condoms, caskets, board games, comic books, and more. As a brand KISS has generated more than $1 billion in licensing fees since the 1970s.

Currently, Simmons co-owns all things KISS with Paul Stanley. As a result, they make the majority of the money from the band’s numerous revenue streams. The overall income comes to an estimated $100 million every year. Other band members are labeled “paid performers.” As a result, they’re most likely paid a contracted rate by Simmons and Stanley.

In 2019, Simmons spoke to BBC. During the conversation, he gave his thoughts on money. “I approach life the way a shark approaches life—they must keep moving or else they will drown. I’ll never stop hunting money. I’ll never have enough. … People who say that money is the root of all evil are morons. A lack of money is the root of all evil.”

Gene Simmons Discusses Songwriting

Earlier this year, Simmons and Paul Stanley sat down with American Songwriter. During the interview, the KISS cohorts discussed their creative process. “It happens when you’re least expecting,” Simmons said. “Everybody’s the same. You can hop into a shower—if you care about hygiene—and you’re creating music. The chances are pretty good that the melody you’re coming up with has never been used before. If you put some words into it, you’re writing a song,” he explained.

