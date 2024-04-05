Gene Simmons Breaks Silence on Selling KISS Catalog, Talks the End of Touring

Forming in New York City back in 1973, KISS used their unique style of shock rock and outlandish outfits to sell over 75 million records worldwide. Throughout their 50 years on stage, the band also released 20 studio albums, with their last, Monster, hitting shelves back in 2012. Officially ending their run in 2023, many fans of KISS considered their last show to be the end of an era. But that wasn’t the case as the band promoted a concert featuring digital versions of themselves. And while some fans voiced their concern, on Thursday, news broke that KISS sold their musical catalog to Pophouse entertainment group.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the sale, which came with a $300 million price tag, Gene Simmons admitted the band wasn’t looking to sell. But when the opportunity presented itself, he noted how it felt like the “natural thing” to do. According to the rockstar, the band initially wanted to end their run with their last show. “We were planning our respectful, proud walking off into the sunset, because we’ve been touring, we had been touring for half a century.” He insisted, “I don’t want to go out there with my walker.”

Gene Simmons Wanted KISS To Go Out On Top

While thrilled about what KISS accomplished over the years, Simmons explained how they wanted to go out on a high note. “We’ve all seen boxers and artists who will stay in the ring too long and get knocked out by some amateur. You don’t want to do that, you want to go out on top. And we did it the right way, out of respect and love for the fans.”

Although considering their last show the end of KISS, Pophouse currently works on bringing a digital version of their concert to life. Given the advancements in technology over the last few years, the entertainment group was able to create digital concerts surrounding the iconic band ABBA. And seeing what they were able to accomplish, Simmons promised, “The beginning of KISS is going to be something that will blow your socks off, like nothing you’ve ever not seen.”

With the new era of KISS slated to kick off in 2027, only time will tell if Simmons was right about the future of one of the greatest metal bands of all time.

