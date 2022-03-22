George Clinton Revives Parliament-Funkadelic Tour with New 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

In 2018, legendary artist George Clinton announced his retirement from touring. Now, though, that hiatus seems to be over.

The people have spoken and Clinton is back, resuming his One Nation Under a Groove Tour with a number of Spring and Summer dates set for the U.S. this year (see the full list of dates below).

Clinton, who has been making music and touring for 50 years, has apparently rested up during the pandemic and is set to play for the people again. It’s time.

His tour will begin in New York City on June 15 and will conclude after 17 dates in Napa, California on August 21. Openers include Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, The Motet, Fishbone, Fantastic Negrito, and more.

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Wednesday, with tickets available for the public on Friday at noon local time. Get them at Ticketmaster.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 Tour Dates:



06/15 – New York, NY @ Summerstage Central Park *

06/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

06/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s ^

06/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

06/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live #

06/30 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station $

07/02 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns $

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore !

07/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Wild Acre Live @

07/23 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot @

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater %

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Craig Ranch Amphitheater &

08/17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater ~

08/19 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery +

08/20 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino +

08/21 – Napa, CA @ Charles Krug Winery ~

* = w/ Dopapod and Pimps of Joytime

^ = w/ The Floozies, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime

# = w/ The Motet and Pimps of Joytime

$ = w/ The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime

! = w/ The Floozies and Pimps of Joytime

@ = w/ The Motet, Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime

% = w/ The Motet, Fishbone, and Dopapod

& = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and The Fantastic Negrito

~ = w/ The Motet and Dopapod

+ = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet and Dopapod

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images