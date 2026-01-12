Sammy Hagar Announces Best of All Worlds US Tour 2026

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has announced his Best of All Worlds US Tour for June 2026. So far, there is just a short Midwest run on the books—eight dates spanning the month of June, with Rick Springfield opening up select dates.

The tour will begin June 13 in St. Louis and conclude with a two-night stand in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on June 26 and 27. The tour falls in between Hagar’s previously announced Las Vegas residency dates, spanning March 11-21 and September 18-26, respectively.

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 13 at 10 AM local time, so set your alarm now. Use code REDROCKER to register. General ticket sales will begin Friday, January 16th, at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Hagar’s Best of All Worlds band features an all-star lineup, with legendary virtuoso Joe Satriani on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass, and Kenny Aronoff on drums. Fans can expect to rock out to Hagar solo jams as well as classic Van Halen tunes.

See the full Best of All Worlds Tour routing and Sammy Hagar Las Vegas residency dates below.

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

06/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

06/17 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino *

06/19 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

06/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

06/26 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

06/27 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

* = w/ Rick Springfield

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

03/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

09/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

09/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

