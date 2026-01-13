Windy City Smokeout Announces Full 2026 Lineup: Hootie and the Blowfish, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, and More

Chicagoland’s Windy City Smokeout BBQ and music festival just dropped the full lineup for 2026, and in keeping with past bills, it’s a big one. For the festival’s 14th year, organizers pulled out all the stops, with Treaty Oak Revival, Hootie and the Blowfish, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, and Blake Shelton headlining the five-day fest’s successive nights.
While the headliners were announced back in November, news of the full lineup is no less exciting to country fans, with the likes of Braxton Keith, Carter Faith, Noeline Hofmann, Warren Zeiders, and Scotty McCreery joining the ranks.
The festival’s unique blend of indie up-and-comers with seasoned mainstream acts has proven successful in the past, providing something for country fans of all persuasions. Windy City Smokeout has garnered something of a reputation for picking out singular talents before they really break, with now-superstars like Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and Riley Green having made appearances in recent years.
How to Get Tickets to Windy City Smokeout
General Admission passes are on sale now, with four-day passes and single-day passes available. There’s also a VIP tier as well as Platinum passes available. Check Ticketmaster or StubHub for availability, or head to Windycitysmokeout.com for more information.
Windy City Smokeout 2026: Full Lineup
Wednesday 7/8
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Braxton Keith
- Sterling Elza
Thursday 7/9
- Hootie & the Blowfish
- Scotty McCreery
- Ghost Hounds
- Noeline Hofmann
- Karley Scott Collins
Friday 7/10
- Lainey Wilson
- Hudson Westbrook
- Vincent Mason
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Chandler Walters
Saturday 7/11
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Tyler Hubbard
- Blake Whiten
Sunday 7/12
- Blake Shelton
- Warren Zeiders
- George Birge
- Carter Faith
- Tyler Nance
