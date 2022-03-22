Metallica’s James Hetfield’s Son Announces Debut LP, Out Now

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

That’s right, Metallica’s James Hetfield’s son, Castor, is launching his debut album with his Savannah, Georgia-born band, Bastardane. The new LP, Is This Rage? follows in the footsteps of the heavy-sounding Metallica with its own powerful sound.

The album is out now via all streaming services.

For Bastardane, Castor plays drums (not guitar like his old man). The thrash-metal trio is rounded out by bassist-frontman Jake Dallas and guitar player Ethan Sirotzki.

Prior to the LP release, Bastardane, which formed in 2019, had released three singles “Wealthy Fantasy,” “Let The Wasted Die” and “Above All.”

Bastardane previously appeared on Metallica’s 40th Anniversary show in San Francisco in December.

The band is one of several started by Metallica members’ progeny, including the band Otto, which includes Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica bassist Robert), and Taipei Houston, a duo consisting of Layne and Myles Ulrich (children of Metallica drummer Lars).

In other Metallica news, the band has a string of tour dates set for this Spring and Summer. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

And lead guitarist, Kirk Hammett, has announced a forthcoming new solo EP.

The new four-song instrumental record, dubbed Portals, will drop on April 23rd.

“This music was created with what I describe as an Audio-Cinematic approach. They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind,” said the virtuoso player in a statement.

The famed heavy metal band shared the news on social media, taking to Twitter to share the EP’s album art. “‘Portals’ is the solo debut from @KirkHammett, an instrumental EP hitting independent retailers and the Met Store on April 23 for @RecordStoreDay! Learn more talli.ca/kh-portals,” he wrote.

April 23, the day the EP is set for release, is also Record Store Day. In conjunction with the special musical day, Hammett will unveil an exclusive limited-edition blue vinyl version of the album. Of course, Portals will also be available on CD and on all digital platforms.

“Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations. Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu, Portals is both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys,” read the press statement. “An invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”