Toto Teaming Up with Christopher Cross and The Romantics for Major 2026 Summer Tour

In 2025, Toto mounted a major U.S. summer tour with Christopher Cross and Men at Work. Now, the veteran pop-rock group has unveiled plans for a lengthy 2026 summer trek that also will feature Cross, as well as a different popular band who found success in the 1980s—The Romantics.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new tour features a total of 32 dates. It kicks off July 15 in Bethel, New York, and will hit venues in dozens of U.S. cities before wrapping up on August 30 in Toronto, Canada.

[Buy Toto Concert Tickets]

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are already available. Fans interested in buying tickets early also may want to visit StubHub.

Meanwhile, Toto is about to launch a Latin American tour with Cross as the band’s special guest. That outing kicks off December 11 in Santiago, Chile, and is plotted out through a December 19 concert in Monterrey, Mexico. Toto will wind down 2025 with a December 30 show in Las Vegas.

[RELATED: Watch Toto’s Dazzling Performance of Its Classic Song “Africa” With Founding Member David Paich and Other Guest Singers]

Toto also has a previously announced run of 2026 U.S. headlining concerts scheduled in February and March. Those shows, dubbed “An Evening with Toto,” are plotted out from a February 18 performance in Milwaukee through a March 13 concert in New Buffalo, Michigan. Check out Toto’s full itinerary at TotoOfficial.com.

Christopher Cross’ Other Tour Plans

Cross has a bevy of his own headlining concerts scheduled during the first half of 2026.

First up for the 74-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitarist is a 19-date U.S. trek. The outing is scheduled from a February 27 gig in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through a March 27 concert in West Wendover, Nevada.

Cross will then head to Europe for a 28-date spring tour leg running from an April 19 show in Gothenburg, Sweden, through a May 26 concert in Dublin. You can check out all of Cross’ scheduled shows at ChristopherCross.com.

The Romantics’ Other Performance Plans

As for The Romantics, besides the 2026 tour with Toto and Cross, the veteran Detroit power-pop band are on the bill of three special concerts celebrating 1980s music taking place at the end of December 2025. The Totally Tubular Festival shows are scheduled for December 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; December 28 in Mashantucket, Connecticut; and New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls, New York.

The other acts on the bill are A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, Bow Wow Bow, and Tommy Tutone.

7/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

7/23 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/25 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

7/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/2 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/4 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

8/5 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

8/7 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/8 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/12 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/14 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

8/15 – Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

8/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

8/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

8/26 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

8/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/30 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Amphitheatre

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.