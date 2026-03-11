George Michael’s ‘Faith’ Tour Coming to Theaters, New Live Album Set to Be Released

George Michael’s famous tour is coming to the big screen. George Michael: The Faith Tour, a restored and remastered movie based on a long-lost film, will be released this year, Deadline first reported.

Videos by American Songwriter

Directed by Andy Morahan and David Austin and set to be released by George Michael Entertainment and Mercury Studios, the film comprises footage shot during the European leg of the 1988 tour.

The footage was assembled from a 14-camera shoot captured on 35mm over two of Michael’s performances at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy. Michael was just 24 at the time.

When it hits theaters, the project will open with an original short film by Mary McCartney. Paul McCartney’s daughter’s Finding Faith will contextualize the tour’s cultural significance.

The short will also include unheard interview audio from Michael. Additionally, it will feature never-before-seen pics and videos of the musician during his Faith era.

The film’s release will also coincide with an album, The Faith Tour. The 18-track, live LP will feature previously unheard recordings from both Michael’s solo catalogue and his Wham! stint.

Release information for the film and the album have yet to be announced, though both are expected this year.

What to Know About George Michael’s Faith

Michael released Faith in 1987, after arranging, producing, and performing it almost entirely by himself. After its release, Faith took home the Grammy for Album of the Year, as well as three American Music Awards.

The album, which sold more than 25 million copies worldwide and charted in 10 countries, produced four No. 1 hits: “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “One More Try” and “Monkey.” Michael is, to date, the only British male solo artist to achieve that feat on a single album.

The LP blended soul, R&B, and rock, and went on to become an iconic part of ’80s pop culture.

Following Faith, Michael released four more solo LPs. Patience, which came out in 2004, was his final album of new music. However, two more live albums followed in 2006 and 2014.

Michael died of heart disease on Christmas Day in 2016. He was 53.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images