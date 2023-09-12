George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Stadium Tour

George Strait and Chris Stapleton have extended their run of stadium shows into 2024. The country heavyweights have added nine new dates to the record-setting tour. Joining them on the road will be Little Big Town.

The new dates include stops in Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Ames, Charlotte, East Rutherford, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Chicago. On top of the added dates, Strait will celebrate his 37th Strait to Vegas show with a “supersized” performance at Allegiant Stadium in December.

“I’ve always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more,” Strait shared in a statement. “I’ve also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I’m happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!”

Tickets for the new Strait/Stapleton dates will go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets to the Jacksonville show will go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express card holders have to opportunity to take part in a pre-sale. They can purchase tickets from Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

Find all tickets on Strait’s website, HERE.

The dates Strait and Stapleton have completed thus far have broken attendance records left and right. The tour marks Strait’s first set of larger-scale concerts in nine years.

“It just felt right,” Strait said while announcing the original dates. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything,” Stapleton added. “There’s nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guests Little Big Town 2024 Stadium Shows:

May 4, 2024 Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11, 2024 Jacksonville, Fla. || EverBank Stadium

May 25, 2024 Ames, Iowa || Jack Trice Stadium

June 1, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

June 8, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah || Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13, 2024 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

July 20, 2024 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

Dec. 7, 2024 Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium

Photo by Jill Trunnell/Essential Broadcast Media