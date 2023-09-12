Bebe Rexha Says She Might Bow Out of VMAs: “Anxiety Gets the Best of Me”

Bebe Rexha has announced that she may not attend the MTV Video Music Awards. In a candid TikTok, Rexha discussed her anxiety about people discussing her appearance.

“I wanna start off by saying that I am very grateful and blessed to be invited to these award shows and to be able to do what I love,” Rexha told her fans. “I know that criticism comes with the territory, so I’m all good with that. Sometimes it does get to me.

“I am human,” she added. “I meet a lot of people and [they will tell me], ‘I love how you’re all about body positivity and confidence. Let me tell you, right now I’m not feeling so confident.”

She went on to explain how “anxious and stressed” she is about being on the red carpet and “people talking about her weight.”

“I’m not really loving myself right now,” Rexha continued. “I’m not feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am. I guess everybody has these days and nobody ever feels perfect. That’s why I wanted to make this video.”

Rexha said she wants to go to the award show and celebrate her own nomination, but worries she will bow out. “But, I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me,” she said. “Maybe, you will see me on the red carpet.”

Check out Rexha’s full post, below.

The VMAs will kick off tonight (September 12) at 8 p.m. ET. via MTV’s network channel and the MTV app. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Voting for the show is still open. Find out how to vote for your favorite artists, HERE.

Rexha is nominated for “Best Collaboration” for her song “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta. Rexha is also slated to be a presenter at this year’s ceremony.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio