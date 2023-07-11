George Strait, J Balvin Booked for 2023 ATLive

ATLive has booked a variety of artists for the 2023 event that unites the genres of country and Latin music. George Strait and acclaimed Mexican band Grupo Firme have been booked as the headliners for the two-day event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in October that presents some of the most prominent acts in country and Latin music.

On Friday, October 20, J Balvin, one of the best-selling Latin artists, will perform alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Farruko and sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia before headliner Grupo Firme takes the stage. On October 21, country music takes over Atlanta with Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson & Family and Little Big Town performing before Strait’s headlining set.

ATLive is described in a press release as “a multi-genre concert series developed and promoted by AMB Sports and Entertainment and has quickly become the premier destination concert series for the city of Atlanta and the Southeast.” Tickets for both nights go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

“We are extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive,” said Doug Roberts, vice president of stadium events and premium sales, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can’t-miss concert events of the year and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and Country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October.”

Strait is a returning performer, while Metallica, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are among the diverse range of artists who’ve performed in the past. ATLive is in addition to the other six stadium shows Strait has on the schedule for 2023, with Stapleton and Little Big Town joining as special guests. In May, he performed in Glendale, Arizona, followed by stops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Seattle, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; and Tampa, Florida.

Photo Credit: Jill Trunnell/Courtesy of EMB PR