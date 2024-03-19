George Strait Ribs Fans Before Announcing a Concert in Texas

Last September, George Strait announced that he would be hitting the road with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town this year. The nine-stop tour will see them hitting cities across the country. However, none of those cities are in Texas. More than being hailed as the King of Country, Strait is a Texas icon. So, fans were upset to see that the tour wouldn’t stop in the Lone Star State. They weren’t shy about their disappointment, either.

Many fans took to Strait’s comments section to let him know how they felt about his lack of Texas tour stops. Yesterday, King George reacted to their angry comments with a video. The video starts with a screen full of comments complaining about the lack of concerts in Texas as “Write This Down” plays. Slowly, those comments start to disappear to reveal a photo of the country legend giving two thumbs up.

Comments on the video were split. Some believed that it was Strait’s way of letting them know a Texas date was on the horizon. Others believed he was thumbing his nose at complaining fans. Earlier today, he clarified things.

George Strait Announces a Concert in Texas

Strait took to social media this morning to announce that he will play a show at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. However, it won’t be part of his tour with Stapleton and Little Big Town. Instead, it will be a one-off show with Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

“All roads lead to College Station. TEXAS, George will play the FIRST EVER concert at Kyle Field on June 15,” the post read. “Joining him are fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman. This will be the one and only show in Texas this year.” Tickets for the show go on sale on March 28 at 10 AM Central Time.

05/04—Indianapolis, Indiana @ Lucas Oil Stadium

05/11—Jacksonville, Florida @ EverBank Stadium

05/25—Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

06/01—Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

06/08—East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

06/15—College Station, Texas @ Kyle Field

06/29—Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice Eccles Stadium

07/13—Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

07/20—Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

12/07—Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

