George Strait Returns to Stage, Adds More Dates ‘Strait to Vegas’

George Strait stepped back on stage for the first time since February 2020 for a two-night run of shows on Aug. 13 and 14 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Returning to his “Strait to Vegas” series of shows, which he originally kicked off in 2016, the “King of Country” has added several more dates from fall 2021 through 2022.

The two August dates were rescheduled from their original dates in August 2020 and the Strait to Vegas tour has now passed 30 shows.

Extending his Vegas “residency,” Strait will return to the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 3 and 4 with special guest Caitlyn Smith, who will also join him for a Nov. 13 concert in Minneapolis, and continue into 2022 with Tenille Townes on Feb. 11 and 12.

George Strait (Photo: Jason Stoltzfus)

Outside of Vegas, Strait is also scheduled to headline both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 1 and 8, and perform at the ATLive festival, along with Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith on Nov. 5 for a special “The King & The Chief” iteration.

In addition to his Vegas dates with Townes in 2022, Strait will also return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 20 for the 31st time.

Tickets for Strait to Vegas go on sale Aug. 27 at Axs.com.