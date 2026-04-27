Every Song George Strait Performed at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2026

Throughout his career, George Strait has set more than a few records. Looking past the accolades and awards, he once performed in front of more than 104,000 people at the AT&T Stadium. If that wasn’t enough, he added a few more numbers when holding a concert at Kyle Field that brought in over 110,000 fans. Able to sell out some of the biggest venues in the country, Strait recently took over Lubbock, Texas, with a setlist that highlights a career decades in the making.

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Born in Poteet, Texas, it might come as a shock to some that the last time Strait performed in Lubbock was in 2013. Especially when it would only take a little over six hours to drive from his hometown to the venue. But with Strait considered the King of Country Music, he had more than enough shows to fill a single calendar.

But what does a Strait concert look like? While only able to see fan footage from the show, the setlist proved how the singer can pack an arena in a matter of minutes. On Friday, the hitmaker took the stage with a setlist that consisted of 24 songs. To kick start the night, he performed “Stars on the Water” and “Give It All We’ve Got Tonight.”

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Full George Strait Setlist Including Encore

Even before Strait took the stage, fans received a special treat when Zach Top and Dylan Gossett opened. On Saturday, the production switched the opening lineup with Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook.

Still, with big names setting the tone for the night, Strait proved he stands in a category all his own, delivering a setlist that included:

“Stars on the Water”

“Give It All We Got Tonight”

“Run”

“Every Little Honky Tonk Bar”

“Cold Beer Conversation”

“Here for a Good Time”

“Check Yes or No”

“Three Drinks Behind”

“Breaking Hearts”

“Cheyenne”

“Wrapped”

“Ocean Front Property”

“The Weight of the Badge “

“The Fireman”

“Waymore’s Blues”

“The Little Things”

“How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls”

“Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind”

“The Chair”

“I Just Want to Dance with You”

“Give It Away”

“Amarillo by Morning”

“Troubadour”

“Unwound”

While truly an unforgettable night for fans in Lubbock, Strait wasn’t about to leave without an encore. And with fans chanting his name – he once again returned for another four songs.

“All My Ex’s Live in Texas”

“Codigo”

“Take Me to Texas”

“The Cowboy Rides Away”

Ending the night with “The Cowboy Rides Away,” it was a fitting close to a performance that reminded fans why Strait remains at the top of country music. While new eras will come and go, he will always be a benchmark for what country was, is, and will always be.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)