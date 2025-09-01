New Paul McCartney Documentary, ‘Man on the Run,’ to Premiere on Prime Video in 2026 After Debuting at Telluride Film Festival

A new documentary titled Man on the Run, about Paul McCartney launching a solo career in the wake of The Beatles’ breakup got its world premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Saturday, August 30. Coinciding with the premiere comes news the film has been acquired by Amazon MGM Studios and will be screened in select theaters before it will be made available worldwide via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service starting February 25, 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

Man on the Run was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Morgan Neville, whose credits include the Oscar-winning 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. According to an official description of Man on the Run, McCartney sat for seven interviews with Neville. The director also was given full access to the rock legends’ journals, and to late wife Linda McCartney’s photographs.

A press release further notes that Man on the Run presents “an intimate journey through Paul McCartney’s extraordinary life following the breakup of The Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda. … [T]he film chronicles the arc of McCartney’s solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade.” The movie also features previously unseen footage and rare archival materials.”

The documentary is part of a new partnership between McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon that during the coming year also will feature the release of new music and merchandise. Coinciding with the partnership, the previously announced biographical book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be published on November 4. The book will be available for purchase via Amazon and Audible.

About McCartney’s Upcoming Tour Plans

McCartney also will launch a previously announced 20-date North American tour leg in the fall. The trek kicks off September 29 in Palm Desert, California, and is scheduled through a November 24-25 stand in Chicago. The outing is part of Sir Paul’s ongoing Got Back World Tour. Visit PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com for more info.

More Recent McCartney News

McCartney is among the many stars featured on Barbra Streisand’s new duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two. The Beatles icon and Streisand collaborated on a new version of his romantic 2011 ballad “My Valentine” for the project.

In other news, McCartney appears in the upcoming sequel to the classic rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The film opens in theaters on September 12. Paul also is featured on the movie’s soundtrack on a version of Spinal Tap’s 1960s-inspried tune “Cups and Cakes.”

(Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)