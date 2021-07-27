Gibson Launches Record Company, Signs Slash for 2022 Release

Gibson has launched Gibson Records and has entered into a strategic label partnership with BMG for its first album release of Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in 2022.

Headquartered in Nashville, Gibson Records is the evolution of the music initiatives the brand has built throughout the past several years, including collaborations with artists and their iconic brands and guitars, including the Gibson App, Gibson Gives, Gibson Artist Collections, The Gibson Generation Group, Gibson TV, and the recently opened Gibson Garage in Nashville.

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history,” said Cesar Gueikian, brand president, Gibson Brands, in a statement. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music.”

Under Gibson Records, the company will produce, record, and promote Gibson artists worldwide.

Slash, a lifelong player of Gibson and partner with the brand said it’s an honor to be the first artist signed to the label.

“It’s a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long,” said Slash. “I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively—not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It’s perfect.”