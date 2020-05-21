Did you catch legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer’s appearance on Gibson TV where he discussed how he recorded Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix? Well, you can catch him again tomorrow where he’ll dig deep into the music of Woodstock and reveal the challenges he faced recording some of the top bands of the day in less than ideal weather conditions. Kramer will also dig into other great live albums like KISS Alive, Humble Pie’s Performance: Rockin’ the Fillmore and Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Author Brad Tolinski (Guitar World, “Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page,” “Play It Loud: An Epic History of the Style, Sound and Revolution of the Electric Guitar”) will moderate the discussion on Gibson TV’s Facebook and YouTube Live channels Thursday May 21 at 6 pm Central. As the show’s title “Ask Eddie Kramer” implies, he will also take questions from viewers during the chat.

Here is last week’s conversation:

Kramer began his recording career working at three of the most legendary studios in rock, Pye Studios, Regent Sound and Olympic Studios, where he recorded Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Traffic and other major recording stars. He then moved to the Record Plant in NYC before taking charge at Electric Lady Studios, hired by Hendrix himself. His producer/engineer credits is a veritable top albums of all-time list: Led Zeppelin II, Are You Experienced, Electric Ladyland, Peter Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive and more.