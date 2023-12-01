‘Glee’ Cast Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Song 11 Years After Its Recording 

For Naya Rivera, the entire world seemed to be in front of her as she succeeded in not just acting, but singing and modeling as well. Starring in the series Glee, the singer won numerous awards and was even nominated for two Grammy Awards. Sadly, in June 2020, news broke that the actress passed away due to drowning. With her passing over three years ago, the cast of Glee decided to honor the late star by releasing a song she performed but never made it to airways.

Releasing The Song After 11 Years

Hosting an annual charity event called Snixxmas, former co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, remembered Rivera by sharing the song “Prayer for the Broken.” Originally recorded in 2012, the song features the singer’s voice sailing over background vocals and a mesmerizing piano. The background vocals might sound familiar to fans of Glee as it features Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Ashley Fink, Vanessa Lengies, Ushkowitz, and McHale.

Discussing the surprise release, McHale explained, “We wanted to do something to honor her. Put out something positive from such a horrible, horrible event.”

Not wanting to keep the song to themselves, Ushkowitz added, “It’s just a really special song now that we’ll have, and that more importantly the fans will have, to be able to hear her voice again.”

Rivera Continues To Help Those In Need

As for the annual Snixxmas fundraiser, the event started after Rivera passed away from her drowning accident. At first, staff reported her missing when they found her 4-year-old son alone in a boat Rivera rented. With the star missing, a search continued for several days until authorities located her body.

Not wanting that incident to be her memory, the funds from the charity event go to the Alexandria House in Los Angeles, California. Besides an organization that offers shelter and services to women and children in need, the singer reportedly supported the organization throughout her career.

Since its conception, Snixxmas raised an impressive $250,000 for the Alexandria House with the event including numerous former co-stars helping bring awareness to the cause. “Prayer for the Broken” is currently available to stream on Spotify.

(Photo by Rich Polk/WireImage)