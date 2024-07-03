Deep Purple Debuts “Lazy Sod,” Rocking Third Advance Track from Band’s ‘=1’ Album

Deep Purple has released a third advance track from its forthcoming studio album, =1 (Equals One), a rocking song titled “Lazy Sod.”

The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. In addition, fans who pre-order =1 will instantly be able to access a free digital download of the tracks.

As with the previous two advance tracks from the album—“Portable Door” and “Pictures of You”—Deep Purple has released a music video for “Lazy Sod.” You can check out the clip now at the band’s YouTube channel.

The video features the band performing “Lazy Sod” in a white room. The driving, blues-flavored tune is highlighted by a blistering guitar solo from new Deep Purple member Simon McBride, followed by an equally impressive keyboard interlude by Don Airey.

Deep Purple Singer Ian Gillan Explains Song’s Inspiration

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan revealed the inspiration behind “Lazy Sod” in a recent interview with ROCKS magazine.

“Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life. I replied that the last time my assistant counted, twenty years ago, it was over 500,” Gillan noted. He added, “I felt quite accomplished until she pointed out Dolly Parton’s 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn’t help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook.”

More About “Lazy Sod”

Gillan delivers “Lazy Sod” with an air of wry humor. He sings from the point of view of a guy who acknowledges that the world is experiencing some major problems, then seems unmotivated and/or feels helpless to do anything about it.

“The world’s on fire / And I can’t get my a– out of bed,” Gillan sings in the first verse. “The world is on fire / There’s smoke all around my head.”

He continues in the second verse, “The oceans are rising / And I can’t do a thing about that / So it’s hardly surprising / I built an ark for me and my sleek black cat.”

Gillan then sings in the chorus, “That’s all right coz I’m a lazy sod and I’m hot / Don’t mind me coz I’m a lazy sod, you can like it or not … I’m guessing not.”

Details About the =1 Album

=1 is a 13-track collection that was produced by Deep Purple’s longtime studio collaborator Bob Ezrin. The album, which will be released on July 19, can pre-ordered now, and is available in multiple formats and configurations. They include a standard CD, a cassette, a CD/DVD digipak, two-LP collections pressed on black and limited-edition purple vinyl, a limited-edition two-LP picture disc, and a deluxe box set.

The box set can be purchased exclusively at Deep Purple’s online store. It features a two-LP 180-gram vinyl set housed in a gatefold sleeve, a 12-page booklet, the CD/DVD digipak, three 10-inch vinyl EPs featuring live recordings from the band’s 2022 tour, a T-shirt, two guitar picks, an art print, and a lanyard.

The DVD boasts a 60-minute documentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Deep Purple’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Deep Purple is launching a North American tour this summer in support of =1 and celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic song “Smoke on the Water.” The trek, which also features Yes, kicks off August 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and is plotted out through a September 8 show in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Deep Purple currently in the middle of a European headlining trek that got June 13 in Madrid. The band next show is scheduled for July 4 in Cognac, France. The outing winds down on August 8 in Skandeborg, Denmark.

After the North American tour, the group will play three shows in South America in September. Deep Purple will then head back to Europe, including their native U.K., for more shows in October and November.

Tickets to Deep Purple’s 2024 concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

