“God Was Watching Over Us”: Country Band Speaks Out After Surviving Tour Bus Fire

LANCO is opening up about a scary experience after their tour bus caught fire as they were heading home from a show.

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According to Billboard, the band was traveling from Des Moines, Iowa, to Nashville, Tennessee, when they had to pull over to the side of the road due to a snow storm.

Tow services were not available due to weather conditions, so police escorted the band members and others traveling with them to nearby hotels.

In the early morning hours, the bus driver, who opted to stayed on the vehicle overnight, awoke to a fire. He escaped with only minor injuries. LANCO’s equipment trailer survived the fire, but some of their instruments were lost to the flames.

“It’s been a surreal 18 hours honestly, and we are so thankful that everyone on board is safe and sound,” LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster told the outlet. “It was a very scary situation and I can’t imagine what would have happened if we all decided to sleep on the bus. I know God was watching over us.”

LANCO Posts Video Showing Burned Bus

In an Instagram video, Lancaster noted that he and the other band members learned that their bus was engulfed in flames shortly after they arrived to their hotel.

“It’s a surreal thing knowing that… had we elected to stay on the bus, there would have been 12 of us in the middle of that trying to escape,” he said. “It would have been very traumatic if anything and potentially life-threatening.”

“We’re just happy that we’re safe and sound,” Lancaster continued. “In moments like this we really just give a huge thanks to God. Thanks to everyone who’s reached out. Thank you for your prayers. It’s much appreciated. Even in circumstances like this God is good.”

LANCO doesn’t plan to slow down in the wake of the incident. The band is currently on tour, and next scheduled to play on March 26 in St. Augustine, Florida. They’ll round out the trek with two more shows in the Sunshine State, playing Stuart on March 28 and Fort Myers the following day.

Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage