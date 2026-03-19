Country Singer Updates Fans Following Devastating Accident That Left Him With a Broken Neck and Back

With his schedule already set, J.D. Graham was looking to make the most of 2026 with several concerts. Add that with the country singer releasing new music, and 2026 had the makings of a big year for Graham. But sadly, plans crumbled on February 24 when he was in a serious car accident that left him with more than a broken neck and back. While forced to cancel all his shows to focus on his recovery, he offered a positive update to fans.

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According to Graham’s family, the singer was traveling on the interstate when he was suddenly hit by a semi. The accident caused Graham’s vehicle to slam into another car. Quickly arriving on the scene, first responders needed to literally cut Graham out of his vehicle. Transported to the nearby hospital, the singer woke to a broken neck, back, and ribs.

Not able to walk when first recovering, Graham slowly improved. And recently, he posted a message of thanks for all the support he has received from not just fans but venues and musicians. “Huge thanks to all the venues and musicians that participated in multiple benefits this weekend. I’m overwhelmed by your willingness to donate your time and your hearts. Headed to see my neurosurgeon again today. Wish me luck.”

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J.D. Graham Still Working During His Recovery

Although not able to perform, Graham wasn’t just sitting in bed. He shared another post that showed him preparing records to be shipped. Using the time to promote his album, Uppers & Downers, Graham wrote, “I have some help at the moment to ship vinyls out if anybody would like to have a copy of the new record. Send me a DM. They will ship this week.”

While not knowing what the future will hold, Graham promised his family, friends, and fans he would never stop fighting. “I have been through so many things in my life and the mountain before me feels overwhelming at the moment, but I can promise you I will not stop trying to come back from this. I am so grateful for the unwavering support from each of you and thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me through this.”

Setting up a GoFundMe to help ease the burden of medical bills, the fundraiser has already climbed over $70,745. Only placing the goal at $1, Graham and his family are still processing the massive outpouring of support from fans.

(The Catacomb Club, 2024)