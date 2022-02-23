GRAE Throws Off the Rose-Colored Glasses with New Single “Forget You”

GRAE‘s new single “Forget You” arrives in the season of love where Valentine’s Day energy still emanates through the final days of the month. And for GRAE, the single is a reminder not to romanticize things for the sake of romanticizing. After all, through rose-colored glasses “all of the red flags just look like flags,” GRAE said.

Sonically, “Forget You” begins with a Cure-inspired atmospheric guitar melody, and GRAE poses a hard-hitting question: Why do we remember things better than they were?

Reflecting on this question and on an unhealthy relationship, GRAE looks back at the person she used to be. The artist broods over the complicated addiction people can have to each other—a strong connection is not always a good thing.

Damn, I wish I had amnesia

I’d heal real quick

Damn, I wish I didn’t need ya

You make me sick

…

Rose coloured glasses, had me landing on your thorns

“I was broken, always chasing after this one person,” she said. “Thinking they were everything to me when I was absolutely nothing to them. This song is my goodbye to that time in my life. A goodbye to them.”

GRAE is, unfortunately, no stranger to heartache. The artist has been exploring these themes since her 2020 EP Permanent Maniac. Yet, while the urge to forget a bad relationship can be overwhelming, GRAE finds a certain comfort in reflection. She finds the process to be more healing than simply trying to forget.

“Don’t lower your expectations because you’re lonely or have a twisted perception of what it means to be in love,” GRAE told American Songwriter.

“You’re stronger than that and are so deserving of all good things. You’re deserving of love. Let them go. Whoever you’re holding onto that is hurting you. Let them go. I promise you’ll be okay.”

Listen to GRAE’s new single, “Forget You,” below.

Photo Credit: Luis Mora