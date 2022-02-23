Watch: Jennifer Hudson, Jared Leto, Kristen Stewart, Leslie Odom Jr., Kirsten Dunst, and More Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”

Some big named artists shifted gears (get it?) and became cover performers for a recent collaborative cover effort of the 2021 hit song, “Drivers License,” from Olivia Rodrigo.

Beginning with a pastiche of celebs, who all got together for the latest edition of W Magazine‘s Lyrical Improv, the multitude of big names began.

Some sang badly but charmingly, some (like Kristen Stewart) read it “dramatically” and others like Tessa Thompson joked as they read the lyrics.

While funny, what the video perhaps shows more than anything is how a specific song can fit with a specific artist. Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” was one of the biggest songs of 2021. But when read without her flare, the song can seem plain, simple. It’s a testament to the art of performance, to be sure.

The vocalist who stole the show, however, was Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., who simply has one of the best voices on planet Earth.

Another fun aspect of the video is we get a glimpse into what these celebrities might sound like singing in the shower or just around the house (as the rest of us do).

The video ends with Hudson saying, “That is a good song,” and a lot of people clapping and cheering the fun times.

“I feel like William Shatner when I do this,” said actor Jared Leto.

“Oh my God, I love this,” said Tessa Thompson. “I’m going to release a song about somebody.”

In other Rodrigo news, the artist recently announced that she has a new film, Sour, coming to the popular streaming service, Disney+ soon. The songwriter and performer recently tweeted about it to her million-and-a-half-plus fans, saying, “driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) is out march 25th on @disneyplus!!!!”

driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) is out march 25th on @disneyplus!!!! 🌄 pic.twitter.com/5ruUVj58qo — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) February 17, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Dolby Laboratories