Graham Nash Promotes Making the World “A Better Place” in Video for Pass It On Campaign

Graham Nash and one of his latest songs, “A Better Life,” are featured in a new video as part of The Foundation for a Better Life’s Pass It On campaign, a non-profit organization. The initiative seeks to inspire people through the use of positive universal messages shared via billboards, public service announcements, and other sources.

In the clip, which has been posted on PassItOn.com and the organization’s social media sites, the 81-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer begins by discussing the meaning behind his song, which appeared on his 2023 solo album, Now.

“In a way, ‘[A] Better Life’ is kind of an extension of my song ‘Teach Your Children,’” he notes, referencing his classic 1970 hit with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. “That’s why I sing right from the beginning, ‘Let’s make this a better life.’”

The video also features footage of adults and children playing and doing recreational and community service projects together. Nash then comments on the importance of nurturing young people.

“I guess if I could say something to my younger self, it would be to follow something that my mother taught me to do, which was to follow my heart,” he says. “Even though they may be only 25 percent of our population, children are 100 percent of our future, and we have to realize that. We have to take care of our kids.”

As the clip proceeds, Nash, who is well-known for his political activism and promotion of social causes, shares a quote he heard by country legend Willie Nelson, which he describes as “very simple, but … incredibly profound.”

“[H]e said, ‘If you want to change the world, why don’t you start with the area around you,’” Nash says, adding, “Life is full of actions. You can think and you can talk all you want. Do something. And even at 81, you can still rock.”

At the end of the video, Nash declares, “Let’s make this world a better place. Let’s make it a better life. We can and we should.”

Nash’s Now album was released this past May, and at that time, an animated music video for “A Better Life” also debuted. The clip features scenes that promote making the world a greener place.

Meanwhile, this past Saturday, December 2, Nash was presented with the John Lennon Real Love Award at the Theatre Within nonprofit’s 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute concert, held at The Town Hall in New York City. According to a set list of the show posted on the event’s official Facebook page, Nash performed the Lennon solo tunes “Love,” “Jealous Guy,” and “Beautiful Boy,” and also was joined by Judy Collins and Art Garfunkel for a rendition of the Lennon classic “Imagine.” In addition, Nash took part in the finale, which featured him and the other performers singing “Teach Your Children” and Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Nash, who wrapped up a series of U.S. tour dates last month, has a 2024 tour of New Zealand and Australia scheduled for March.