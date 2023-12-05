Maroon 5 Announces M5LV The Residency at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live

Maroon 5 announced today that they will be returning to Las Vegas for a 16-show residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live. The chart-topping pop-rockers’ Vegas-exclusive act is produced by Baz Halpin and directed by Parker Genoway and features the group’s two-decade-spanning lineup of hits, designed specially to compliment the venue’s immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band promises an intimate experience for their fans, with Dolby Live seating only 5,200. If you’ve been wanting to see Maroon 5 at their best in a more intimate setting than the standard arenas, with the industry’s leading live audio and visual experience to boot, you’ve got to catch them at this exclusive residency.

A number of exclusive presales begin Wednesday, December 6 at 10 AM, including a Citi presale, fan presale, and a LiveNation/Ticketmaster presale. All presales end Friday, December 8 at 10 PM.

If you miss the opportunity to get presale tickets, you’ll be able to score some seats via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Maroon 5 is one of the most successful pop acts of the 21st century, setting traditional chart records and streaming records alike throughout the course of their career. Led by “The Voice” star Adam Levine, their unique sound blends smooth pop and R&B influences with a rock edge.

With the full Dolby Atmos sound treatment and visuals designed especially for this residency, Maroon 5 is sure to sound and look better than ever, not to mention fans will get a much more intimate experience with the band than is usually available. Don’t miss your chance to see one of this century’s standout artists in their prime – get your tickets now.

May 2024: 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

September 2024: 27, 28

October 2024: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

Photo by Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.