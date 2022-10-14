Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Second Album of 2022 ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

Acclaimed Southern California rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers released their second album of 2022 on Friday (October 14), Return of The Dream Canteen.

The new LP follows their earlier 2022 No. 1 release, Unlimited Love, which dropped in April. Fans can check out the band’s latest HERE.

The band, which has been on a massive tour with many celebrated openers, will play its final show of 2022 at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday (Oct. 16)

Return of the Dream Canteen was born of the same recording session that grew Unlimited Love—not a bad few creative weeks. For the new songs, the band worked with longtime producer and “creative confidant,” Rick Rubin.

“Return of the Dream Canteen feels like a nod to the creative prosperity of a psychedelic desert. Something about the four of us wandering into a time and place that had less definition than normal lead to more music,” said the band in a joint press statement. “We just kept sipping away. The canteen was generous. Just when a blubberously funky baseline seemed like it might lie dormant without a dance partner, its song fellows would show up to party. John’s tenacious focus on treating every song as though it was equal to the next helped us to realize more songs than some might know what to do with. In a world where a single-track release is typical, we decided to release back-to-back double records. We feel good about it. Pass the canteen.”

The Peppers have also garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nom for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” for Unlimited Love, and “Favorite Rock Single” for “Black Summer.”

The band’s stadium tour continues in January 2023 across New Zealand and Australia.

Last month, RHCP released a tribute song to their fallen friend Eddie Van Halen called, “Eddie.” The group also dropped the single, “Tippa My Tongue,” to wide praise.

Check out those singles and the tracklist for the new LP below.

The Dream Canteen TRACKLISTING

1. Tippa My Tongue

2. Peace And Love

3. Reach Out

4. Eddie

5. Fake As Fu@k

6. Bella

7. Roulette

8. My Cigarette

9. Afterlife

10. Shoot Me A Smile

11. Handful

12. The Drummer

13. Bag Of Grins

14. La La La La La La La La

15. Copperbelly

16. Carry Me Home

17. In The Snow

Photo by Clara Balzary /Warner Records