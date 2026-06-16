Grammy-Winning Psychedelic Rock Band Cancels Concert Amid Frontman’s Health Battle

The Flaming Lips just canceled their show in Vienna, Austria, for a scary reason. The psychedelic rock band took to Instagram to announce that their June 15 concert at Gasometer would not go on as scheduled due to frontman Wayne Coyne’s health.

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“We are truly sorry, Vienna, but our show tonight at Gasometer is cancelled,” the band captioned a photo of Coyne in a hospital bed.

“Wayne has pneumonia and has been ordered to bed rest,” the post continued. “All refunds will be available from your point of purchase. We hope to see you again, Austria!”

What to Know About The Flaming Lips

The Austria concert was meant to be The Flaming Lips’ first show of the European leg of their tour. The fate of the rest of the shows have yet to be announced.

Next up, The Flaming Lips are slated to play in Milan, Italy, on June 17. However, in a post to their Instagram Story, the band said that they were “Bologna bound.” They’re scheduled to play in the Italian city on Jun 18.

From there, The Flaming Lips will make stops in locations including Prague, Athens, and the U.K. throughout the summer months. They’re slated to play in Indonesia on Aug. 22, and in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 25.

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Coyne opened up about his hopes for his band.

“We speak an emotional truth you can’t really speak in real life,” he said. “We made an oath with the gods of music that we would follow our hearts, regardless of whether it’s embarrassing, stupid or wrong. Sometimes I worry that we sound like these miserable old dudes. So I hope we still sound like we’re full of hope and love.”

Coyne further noted that, with his example, he hopes his kids “see that doing things you love is what life is all about.”

“I’m lucky to have never been in that work cycle of: go to work, come home, watch TV and drink all night because I hate my horrible job,” he said. “Even though I’m an old guy, I hope my kids see everything that I do—making music, doing a painting—is about playing, laughing, having fun.”

Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns