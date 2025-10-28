Grand Ole Opry Honors 70s Country Icon With Star-Filled Tribute

For over four decades, Anne Murray not only explored a career in country music but also helped set the stage for artists like Shania Twain and Celine Dion. Thanks to songs like “Snowbird”, “Danny’s Song”, and “You Needed Me”, the hitmaker won numerous awards, including four Grammys. Having sold over 50 million albums worldwide, the Grand Ole Opry decided to honor her lasting legacy with a special tribute on Monday. And while the night included numerous special performances, many called for country music to finally give Murray the recognition she deserved.

Taking a glance back to her time in the spotlight, Murray crossed numerous milestones as she became the first female Canadian solo artist to reach No. 1 on the music charts in the United States. Already a major accomplishment, she followed that by becoming the first Canadian singer to win Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards for A Little Good News in 1984.

As for the celebration, the Grand Ole Opry not only welcomed Murray but also brought a few special guests like Trisha Yearwood, Rudy Gatlin, Natalie Grant, Martina McBride, Kathy Mattea, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Brenda Lee, Randy Travis, and several others.

Anne Murray And The Country Music Hall Of Fame Struggle

Although the night surrounded Murray’s amazing career, many remembered how the Country Music Hall of Fame snubbed her. Still not a member, Nancy Jones, the widow of George Jones, didn’t hold back when it came to her thoughts on Murray not being added. “They should be ashamed of themselves, not having her in there.”

Hoping to make it right, Jones was ready to fight for Murray – even if it meant taking on the entire Country Music Hall of Fame. “If it’s up to me, I will do whatever I can to get her into the Country Music Hall of Fame here in the United States.”

Aside from celebrating her career, Murray released her newest EP, All of Me, which featured several never-before-heard songs. Speaking about the new album, she said, “Imagine my surprise and delight when a young fan, who first saw me perform in Las Vegas, years ago, when he was 15, told me that he had discovered several songs that had never been released… songs that didn’t make the cut between the years 1978 and 1995. Here are a few of them.”

If the night made anything clear, it’s that many believe her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame is not a matter of if – but when.

