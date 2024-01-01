Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson & Elle King Ring in the New Year With “Sweet Home Alabama”

During Nashville’s Big Bash this New Year’s Eve, Lainey Wilson and Elle King joined Lynyrd Skynyrd on stage for a rendition of “Sweet Home Alabama” to ring in 2024. Both King and Wilson were decked out in sequins and long coats against the winter cold, flanking Johnny Van Zant on the stage.

King hosted the Big Bash this year, while Wilson took the stage for back-to-back performances in the second half of the celebration. First, Wilson performed “Grease” and “Heart Like a Truck,” then returned for “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” After a few other performances, she returned once more to sing “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Smell Like Smoke.” Again, after a break, she came back for “Things a Man Oughta Know,” before inviting Grace Bowers and Jackson Dean on stage to sing “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love.”

Lastly, she joined King and Lynyrd Skynyrd for “Sweet Home Alabama.” The crowd was enthusiastically singing along, the sea of cowboy hats rippling like waves as fans bobbed their heads to the beat and danced along. The crowd even took a few bars, as Van Zant urged them all to sing the chorus near the end.

Nashville’s beloved New Year’s Eve Big Bash took place over the course of five hours, with tons of performers to keep the crowd entertained until the new year. Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Bailey Zimmerman, Parker McCollum, and Cody Johnson performed, as well as Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Jon Pardi, Grace Bowers, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, and of course Elle King, Lainey Wilson, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Lainey Wilson closed out a tremendous year with Nashville’s Big Bash. She started 2023 with her Country With a Flare Tour in support of her album Bell Bottom Country, going on to win big awards throughout the year. She was the CMA Entertainer of the Year and won for her duets with both HARDY and Jelly Roll, as well as her solo efforts.

Wilson also had some amazing performance moments, such as her CMA performance of “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” which included a backdrop of barbed wire and pyrotechnics. She also performed Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” with Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade at the CMT Awards, proving that girl power in country music is still alive and well.

