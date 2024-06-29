Granddaughter of Johnny Cash Tours the Country Singer’s Legacy in New “Hello Out There” Music Video

During his career in country music, Johnny Cash not only received the title “Man in Black” but also released iconic songs like “I Walk the Line”, “Ring of Fire”, and “Rock Island Line.” Although gaining fame in country music, the singer consistently struggled with drug abuse throughout the early years of his life. While considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the icon passed away back in September 2003 at 71 years old. While it has been over 20 years since he passed, it appears Cash is still releasing music with his new album Songwriter.

On June 28, a new album from Cash hit shelves. Given that the country singer passed away, the new album is a collection of demos he recorded back in the 90s. With his son John Carter Cash listening to the songs, he decided to bring them back to life in the new album. Needing some help, Carter Cash called on musicians like Marty Stuart, Dave Roe, and Pete Abbott to help give the songs a fresh sound. And with the new album gaining praise, a music video for “Hello Out There” took fans on a tour into Cash’s historic career through the eyes of his granddaughter.

John Carter Cash Admits He Doesn’t Like Everything Johnny Cash Wrote

Gaining thousands of views, fans loved the idea of hearing new music from Cash and the touching video that accompanied the song. Comments included, “This brought shivers and a tear to my eye, I’m listening as he’s still here with us but I know he has found his place in the sun.” Another comment added, “Just watched the premiere! That was amazing! Well done to everyone involved! Grace looks really like June looked when she was little!”

Discussing the process of bringing the album to life, Carter Cash told The Tennessean, “It was a connection with my father, it was inevitably that I had the chance to be in the studio with him again.” He added, “They’re all Johnny Cash songs. And so that makes it a very rare record.”

Although his son, Carter Cash explained, “I don’t necessarily think that I love everything Johnny Cash ever wrote. I love everything my dad ever wrote. But maybe not Johnny. So some of these songs, I like a lot more than others. But I do like them all.”

