‘American Idol’ Winner Teases Major News After Parting Ways With Record Label

While spending his days as a construction worker, singer Noah Thompson watched his world drastically change when he auditioned for American Idol. Throughout the 20th season, the singer proved himself a top contender when he covered songs like “Stand By Me”, “Heartbreak Warfare”, and “You’ve Got A Friend In Me.” Constantly gaining praise from the judges and fans, Thompson walked away as the winner. Since his victory, the road has been somewhat rocky for the singer as he recently parted ways with his record label. With many wondering what the future holds for Thompson, the singer shared an “exciting” update with fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

When news broke that Thompson and his record label decided to part ways, many fans wondered if that was the end for the singer. Although looking to take his career in a different direction, numerous rumors circulated online. Posting an update on his Instagram page, Thompson showcased a recent photoshoot he was part of. And to make it better, he captioned the post, writing, “New me means much needed new pictures. Got some exciting news coming soon‼️”

Fans loved the update from Thompson as they filled the comments with support. “We’re always growing in our lives learning new things. You’re on your way, looking good, headed up. And we’re all there with you, “new you”!” One person added, “So glad to see this new pics!! They look awesome! Think the world of you!!”

[RELATED: Noah Thompson on ‘American Idol,’ Debut EP: “It Was Always My Dream”]

American Idol Winner Noah Thompson Talks Pressures Of Touring

Although not sharing too much about what he is currently working on, at the CMA Fest in 2023, Thompson opened up about the pressure that comes with fame. He told Celeb Secrets about how much he relied on his family. “I’ve really learned a lot just from touring. I have such great people in my circle as far as my band goes. I try and lean on my family a lot more nowadays just because it’s not easy.”

While learning to deal with the pressure, Thompson admitted, “There’s a lot of things that go into it that a lot of people don’t see, it’s a lot of mental stuff. I lean on my family a lot nowadays. It’s how I stay grounded.”

(Noah Thompson, 2022)